Easton Fire Marshal Reminds Public of Increased Fire Risks Amid Dry Conditions | WDIY Local News

As hot and dry summertime conditions continue throughout the Lehigh Valley, Easton’s fire marshal is reminding the public to be careful about an increased risk of fires. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more.

Easton Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Chad Gruver said while the summer weather may be enjoyable, the current dry conditions, comfortable temperatures and low humidity increase the chance of fires in the region.

In a city news release, he said an abundance of dry vegetation poses an increased fire risk, both in urban and rural communities.

Gruver advised that any item which utilizes an open flame – such as tiki torches, regular torches, candles or fire pits – should not be used during the current dry conditions.

He also asked that residents and visitors discard smoking products in a proper manner, adding that even with occasional rain, dry conditions will persist.

Gruver also reminded the public to be safe when using local waterways, saying that despite streams and river water levels being very low, people using them for recreation should use caution.

He added that the safety concerns of water activities remain the same, regardless of water level or velocity.

(Original air-date: 8/19/22)

