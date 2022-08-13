New Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Northampton County | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania has detected a new case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, this time in Northampton County. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said Friday that, after a lull of several weeks in detections, a new confirmed case of avian flu has been discovered in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The department said a duck and chickens from a flock were confirmed to be infected after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property. It is the state’s first case in a non-commercial, backyard flock.

The department says poultry and eggs continue to be safe to eat, and that human health is not at risk. The CDC says avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern.

Producers and owners are advised to practice good biosecurity, and report suspected cases or any unusual deaths to the department at 717-772-2852.

Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

(Original air-date: 8/13/22)