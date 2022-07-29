LCA Asking For Customers’ Help in Locating Lead Pipes | WDIY Local News

Lehigh County Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating lead pipes in its service area. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

LCA is asking all customers that receive its water to complete an online survey and provide data on the water service line coming into their home. This includes identifying the type of pipe material – whether its copper, lead, galvanized steel or plastic – as well as basic details about their property.

The utility said this data will help them meet new regulatory requirements, and LCA urged customers to submit this information so it can proactively apply for infrastructure grant funding to remove lead from the water system.

The survey, along with tools and information about lead pipes and testing pipe material, is available on LCA’s website at https://www.lehighcountyauthority.org/ .

Customers who need assistance or cannot access the online survey should contact LCA Customer Care’s city or suburban divisions at 610-437-7517 (City Division) or 610-253-1444 (Suburban Division).

Customers who find their property has lead pipes, or who cannot determine the pipe material, should immediately take steps to reduce potential lead exposure. Exposure has health impacts, especially for more vulnerable groups like children or people with health conditions.

While there are no current requirements for private property owners to replace lead pipes, the authority advises those residing in the home to take steps to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water.

(Original air-date: 7/29/22)