Boys & Girls Club of Allentown to Receive $250,000 in State Grants | WDIY Local News

A local Allentown nonprofit will receive a quarter-million dollars in state grant funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

State Sen. Pat Browne’s office announced Thursday that the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown will receive $250,000 in funding to help it serve the city’s youth.

According to a release Browne, who chairs the Senate's Appropriations Committee, secured the funds through the 2022-2023 state budget.

The grant money will be used to fund several capital and building renovation projects, including remodeling work at the Sixth Street Clubhouse and renovations to the Turner Street Clubhouse’s kitchen.

In a statement, Browne said the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown provides a safe and stable place for the city’s children to “grow and realize their potential.”

Deborah Fries-Jackson, the organization’s CEO, said the funding will help the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown dedicate more of its other donations to programming that will directly impact children’s lives.

Founded in 1937, the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown serves around 1,100 children annually, and provides activities and programs at four locations around the city.

(Original air-date: 10/14/22)