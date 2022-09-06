Lehigh Valley Projects to Receive $3.85 Million From ‘Historic’ State Recreation, Conservation Funding | WDIY Local News

A number of Lehigh Valley projects will receive part of a historic state investment to improve recreation, conservation and community revitalization across Pennsylvania. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that a “historic” $90 million will be invested in 330 projects across Pennsylvania to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and revitalize local communities.

The grants are administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

In the Lehigh Valley, a total of seventeen projects received over $3.85 million in total funding. – seven projects each in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, as well as three projects that spanned both counties.

In Lehigh County, the largest funding amount - $398,600 – went to Allentown to further develop the Jordan Skate Park.

Lehigh County itself received $350,000 to develop the Trexler Nature Preserve Trail System, the Wildlands Conservancy was awarded $335,000 to rehabilitate Fairview Park, and Emmaus received over $318,000 to rehabilitate Lions Community Field.

Elsewhere, Northampton County received $654,000 to develop the Two Rivers Trail, as well as two awards of $300,000 each to develop the Gall Farm Preserve, and the Nor-Bath Trail.

Furthermore, Bethlehem was also awarded $441,000 to develop the Monocacy Way Trail.

The $90 million in grant funding is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in agency history, according to Wolf’s office. It surpassed the previous record of $70 million in 2021.

Investments statewide are being made in proposals including 43 trail projects, the protection of almost 7,207 acres of open space, 20 river conservation projects, the planting of over 214 acres of streamside forest buffers, and 141 projects to develop or rehabilitate recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities.

Lehigh



Allentown City, $398,600, Further development of Jordan Skate Park.



Bethlehem City, $105,000, Rehabilitation of Fairview Park.



Emmaus Borough, $318,400, Rehabilitation of Lions Community Field.



Lehigh County, $350,000, Development of the Trexler Nature Preserve Trail System in Lowhill and North Whitehall townships.



South Whitehall Township, $98,300, Further development of Covered Bridge Park.



Whitehall Township, $22,000, Prepare a feasibility study for developing a recreation center in Whitehall Township.



Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $335,000, Rehabilitation of Fairview Park.

Lehigh and Northampton



Allentown City, $100,000, Prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan for Allentown.



Bethlehem City, $441,000, Development of the Monocacy Way Trail in Bethlehem City, Lehigh and Northampton counties.



Whitehall Township, $36,800, Prepare an update to the Comprehensive Recreation, Park, and Open Space Plan for Whitehall Township.

Northampton



Easton City, $115,000, Further development of Vanderveer Park.



Northampton County, $300,000, Development of Gall Farm Preserve.



Northampton County, $300,000, Development of the Nor-Bath Trail in East Allen Township and Bath Borough.



Northampton County, $654,000, Development of the Two Rivers Trail in Bushkill and Plainfield townships.



Upper Mount Bethel Township, $25,000, Prepare a trail study for the development of approximately 5.5 miles of the Northern Tier Trail in Upper Mount Bethel Township and Portland Borough.



Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $140,000, Restoration of two miles of the Bushkill Creek, Easton.



Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $120,000, Restoration of 900 feet of Fry’s Run in Williams Township.

(Original air-date: 9/6/22)