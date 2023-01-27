Northampton County DA Announces Formation of Major Crimes Task Force | WDIY Local News

Northampton County’s District Attorney has announced the implementation of a new initiative to help address major crime investigations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

On Thursday, District Attorney Terry Houck announced the implementation of the county’s first Major Crimes Task Force, which pulls together county detectives, local police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a release from Houck’s office, the task force will be focused on investigations involving homicides, gun violence, gang activity, and other similar crimes.

The unit will also assist smaller police departments in the investigation of major crimes when necessary, and help with preparations “in the event of a catastrophic or complex crime, or when a series of crimes occurs.”

Houck’s release said that 42 law enforcement members have joined the Major Crimes Task Force.

Published reports indicate that participating departments include Bethlehem, Easton, Colonial Regional, Forks, Palmer and Bethlehem townships, as well as state police.

The task force is a multijurisdictional authority, and the number of activated members can vary in order to meet the needs of an investigation.

Participating law enforcement officials will operate full-time – working their regular shifts in their respective departments – until the need arises, and the task force is activated by the District Attorney.

The release also said the DA’s office will provide facilities to house the task force unit, provide specialized equipment, communications and training, among other resources.

In a statement, Houck thanked municipal leaders for their endorsement of the unit, and Northampton County Council for “believing in our vision.”

He also noted that the council unanimously agreed to a small budgetary increase which Houck said was necessary before the concept could materialize.

(Original air-date: 1/27/23)