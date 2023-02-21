Allegiant Air to Launch New LVIA-Denver Nonstop Route in June | WDIY Local News

A new nonstop flight to the Rocky Mountains is coming to Lehigh Valley International Airport this summer.

The airport announced Monday that Allegiant Air is bringing a new nonstop route from the Lehigh Valley to Denver International Airport in Colorado.

According to a release, the new route begins on June 15, 2023.

Lehigh Valley International Airport is home to Allegiant’s 18th aircraft base, which was established in 2020. The airline currently flies to eight nonstop destinations out of LVIA:



Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood (FLL)



Punta Gorda (PGD)



Myrtle Beach (MYR)



Nashville (BNA)



Orlando Sanford (SFB)



Sarasota/ Bradenton (SRQ)



Savannah/ Hilton Head (SAV)



St. Pete/ Clearwater (PIE)

Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said 2023 was still a year of recovery for the airline industry with “little opportunities for change in service.”

He gave credit to Allegiant, as well as to the community for their interest in the new destination.

“This was really an exciting moment for us…again, something we’ve known for a long time, lot of interest from this community about getting to the Rocky Mountains,” Stoudt said.

“This Denver destination has been on our list for a long time, so to be able to connect with this particular destination is personally very gratifying, but I know for the community even more so…to be able to move west directly from ABE.”

In addition to the Denver route, Allegiant announced seven other nonstop routes across the country on Monday, with destinations including Portland, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles. The airline says the new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

(Original air-date: 2/21/23)