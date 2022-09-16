LVHN Temporarily Halting Moderna Bivalent COVID Booster Reservations Due to Supply Shortage | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Health Network says it is putting a temporary stop on scheduling some new COVID booster vaccinations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The health network said Thursday that it has temporarily stopped reservations for the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine at its vaccination clinics.

In an announcement, LVHN said production issues have left the vaccine in short supply.

Registrations will be halted as the network waits for its next shipment, and will reopen once additional doses arrive.

LVHN said the new bivalent vaccine booster made by Pfizer is still available, adding that individuals may elect to receive that booster shot as an alternative to the Moderna, should they choose not to wait for the Moderna supply issues to be resolved.

The newest Pfizer booster is authorized for people aged 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for those age 18 and older, for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination with the original vaccine formulation.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to better target against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of COVID-19. The health network says BA.5 has been found in nearly 90% of current COVID cases.

Existing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be used for the initial two-dose vaccine series but not as boosters, according to federal officials.

LVHN started offering the updated bivalent boosters at its vaccination clinics Sept. 12.

(Original air-date: 9/16/22)