WDIY Headlines

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 28

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT
CU-DrJahre.jpg

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time discussing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which are becoming available throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Dr. Jahre describes what sets the bivalent booster apart from previous COVID vaccines and boosters, the coronavirus subvariants it is designed to target, age groups authorized to get the new shot, and the bivalent vaccine's potential efficacy.

(Original air-dates: 9/14/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines St. Luke's University Health NetworkDr. Jeffrey JahreBivalent COVID boosterCOVID-19Omicron VariantsubvariantsreinfectionVaccineBooster ShotsPfizerModernaLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky is WDIY's Interim News and Public Affairs Director.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
