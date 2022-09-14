Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 28

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time discussing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which are becoming available throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Dr. Jahre describes what sets the bivalent booster apart from previous COVID vaccines and boosters, the coronavirus subvariants it is designed to target, age groups authorized to get the new shot, and the bivalent vaccine's potential efficacy.

(Original air-dates: 9/14/22)