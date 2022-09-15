Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 29

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time r. Jahre clarifying St. Luke's recent statement regarding the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Dr. Jahre also describes what factors to consider when looking to get the new boosters, and emphasizes the need to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu in order to protect yourself and others in the community.

(Original air-dates: 9/15/22)