© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Support your favorite programs and help keep the Fall Membership Drive short! Donate to WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign to help us stay interruption-free for the first 3 days of the drive. 🎵
WDIY Headlines

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 29

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published September 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT
CU-DrJahre.jpg

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update, this time r. Jahre clarifying St. Luke's recent statement regarding the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Dr. Jahre also describes what factors to consider when looking to get the new boosters, and emphasizes the need to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu in order to protect yourself and others in the community.

(Original air-dates: 9/15/22)

Tags
WDIY Headlines St. Luke's University Health NetworkDr. Jeffrey JahreBivalent COVID boosterCOVID-19vaccination clinicOmicron VariantreinfectionVaccineBooster Shotsflu shotsLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky is WDIY's Interim News and Public Affairs Director.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content