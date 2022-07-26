Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild Releases Charity Beer in Remembrance of Uvalde Victims | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild is releasing a new charity-focused beer to help victims of the Uvalde shooting. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The guild announced on social media last week that it has released its first-ever charity-focused brew, called “21.”

It is named in remembrance of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers who were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Brewers Guild says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to VictimsFirst, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families cope with mass-casualty crime and trauma.

The beer, an India pale ale, was brewed and canned by Sherman Street Beer Company, and is a limited run. Participating guild members are stocking the beer, which had a can-only release, while supplies last.

(Original air-date: 7/26/22)