WDIY Headlines

Lehigh County DA's Office to Receive $1 Million from National Opioid Settlement | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin discusses the local scope of the opioid crisis and the impact of a $26 billion settlement agreement negotiated between major opioid manufacturers and distributors, and several attorneys general, including Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office says it will receive $1 million to combat the opioid crisis. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

DA Jim Martin said the $1 million was secured by State Sen. Pat Browne from the Opioid Settlement Restricted Account in the state's budget.

The account’s money comes from part of the $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – as well as Johnson & Johnson for their roles in creating and fueling the opioid crisis.

According to the Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center, in the seven-year period from 2015-2021 there were at least 1,148 overdose deaths in Lehigh County.

(Original air-date: 7/19/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
