Lehigh County DA's Office to Receive $1 Million from National Opioid Settlement | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office says it will receive $1 million to combat the opioid crisis. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

DA Jim Martin said the $1 million was secured by State Sen. Pat Browne from the Opioid Settlement Restricted Account in the state's budget.

The account’s money comes from part of the $26 billion nationwide opioid settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – as well as Johnson & Johnson for their roles in creating and fueling the opioid crisis.

According to the Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center, in the seven-year period from 2015-2021 there were at least 1,148 overdose deaths in Lehigh County.

(Original air-date: 7/19/22)