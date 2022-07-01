© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
el chaar 3k (1).png
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Fighting the Opioid Crisis and Saving the Environment | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Published July 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
EC.png

Karen El-Chaar chronicles law and order issues with Northampton County District Attorney
Terence Houck, this time discussing the county's newly formed, full-time drug task force which aims to to tackle the ongoing opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Then, Karen sits down with State Rep. Peter Schweyer of the 22nd District to talk about environmental initiatives, including investment in sustainable alternative energy, and the challenges of moving state environmental initiatives forward within the legislative process.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)

Tags

The El-Chaar Chronicles Terence HouckPeter SchweyerDistrict Attorneytask forceOpioid CrisisfentanyloverdoseNorthampton Countyenvironmental issuesinitiativeslegislationHarrisburgEnvironmentThe El-Chaar Chronicles
Karen El-Chaar
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content