Fighting the Opioid Crisis and Saving the Environment | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Karen El-Chaar chronicles law and order issues with Northampton County District Attorney

Terence Houck, this time discussing the county's newly formed, full-time drug task force which aims to to tackle the ongoing opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Then, Karen sits down with State Rep. Peter Schweyer of the 22nd District to talk about environmental initiatives, including investment in sustainable alternative energy, and the challenges of moving state environmental initiatives forward within the legislative process.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)