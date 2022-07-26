Lehigh Valley 'IronMutts' to Honor the Non-Pedigree Underdog Aug. 23 | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be temporarily changing their name in August to pay tribute to the canine “underdog” – the mutt. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The IronPigs say their name will be changed to the “Lehigh Valley IronMutts” for their Aug.23 game against the Gwinnett Stripers, in celebration of the non-pedigreed pups.

The team has also partnered with local nonprofit dog rescues to participate in game day activities and initiatives that are planned on and off the field.

Nine organizations are tentatively scheduled to participate:



Freedom First Rescue

Lehigh County Humane Society

Paws 2 Freedom

Peaceable Kingdom

Red Rock Rescue, Inc.

Road Trip Rescue

Ruff Life Rescue and Rehabilitation

SOS Beagle Rescue

Zoe's home

Each participating organization will each have two mutts available for adoption at the game.

The “IronMutts” have also set a goal to receive as many adoption applications as possible on Aug. 23, and the most ever at a professional sporting event.

A gear auction and cap raffle during the game will also benefit the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 7/26/22)