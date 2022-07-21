Rodale Institute Receives $1 Million Donation for Farmer Training, Research Programs | WDIY Local News

The Rodale Institute recently announced that it has received over $1 million to help fund its farmer training and research programs. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Institute said the almost $1.1 million donation was made by The GIANT Company, which raised the funds through its Healing Our Planet Campaign.

The donation will directly support three of the Institute’s key initiatives focused on farm consulting, farmer training, and research.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)