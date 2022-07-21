Rodale Institute Receives $1 Million Donation for Farmer Training, Research Programs | WDIY Local News

© 2022
Rodale Institute Receives $1 Million Donation for Farmer Training, Research Programs

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published July 21, 2022
Representatives from The GIANT Company and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture present the Rodale Institute with a $1 million donation check on June 20. From left: Jeff Tkach, Rodale Institute Chief Impact Officer, Jessica Groves, manager of community impact, The GIANT Company, Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company, Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Jeff Moyer, Rodale Institute CEO

The Rodale Institute recently announced that it has received over $1 million to help fund its farmer training and research programs. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Institute said the almost $1.1 million donation was made by The GIANT Company, which raised the funds through its Healing Our Planet Campaign.

The donation will directly support three of the Institute’s key initiatives focused on farm consulting, farmer training, and research.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
