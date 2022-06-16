St. Luke’s Summer Meals Program to Provide Allentown, Quakertown Children with Free Lunches | WDIY Local News

St. Luke’s University Health Network will again run a program this summer to ensure that children in Allentown and Quakertown do not go without nutritious meals. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Allentown Summer Meals Program will run from June 20-Aug. 26, Monday through Friday, from noon to 2 p.m.

Lunches will be distributed at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital at 421 W. Chew St. in the cafeteria located on the second floor.

Fresh produce will be available to children to share with their families each Thursday, and on Fridays, children will receive a bag full of non-perishable foods – such as pasta, rice, beans and peanut butter – to take home over the weekends.

The Quakertown program will also run from June 20-Aug. 26, Monday through Friday, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., with lunch distributions taking place at 1021 Park Avenue. Children will also receive a bag of non-perishable food to take home each Friday.

(Original air-date: 6/16/22)