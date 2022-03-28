Wolf, Samuelson Call For $204 Million Investment in Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program | WDIY Local News
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Steve Samuelson in Bethlehem March 24 to call for the use of $204 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to boost the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program.
2 of 2 — Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program
State Rep. Steve Samuelson, D-135th said he will introduce legislation into the state House to provide relief to Pennsylvania homeowners and renters through bonus rebates.
During a recent visit to Bethlehem, Gov. Tom Wolf and Northampton County Rep. Steve Samuelson called for a boost to the state’s property tax-rent rebate program using federal relief money. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.
