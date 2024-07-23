IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz

-
An Animal that Loves to Sing and Storytelling Through Song with Fiona Gillespie and Sloan Wainwright | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle is joined by Fiona Gillespie of The Chivalrous Crickets and Sloan Wainwright, both of whom will be performing on the Liederplatz stage during Musikfest 2024.
-
