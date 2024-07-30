Foot-Stomping Music and Words That Inspire Hope with Wee Foggy Dogs and Zena Goodwin | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle first welcomes Gene Kutzler and All Wallitsch of the band Wee Foggy Dogs to talk about their eclectic mix of traditional Irish and Scottish folk songs and ballads coming to this year's Musikfest. They discuss the origins of the band and its name, what the audience at their performances can expect, and what the band does throughout the year outside of the festival.

Then, Kate Scuffle is joined by Zena Goodwin, founder and director of Poets For Justice, to talk about the group that became the first spoken word collective to perform at Musikfest. They discuss the importance of the arts in times of healing, how the poems for the showcase are curated, and their goal of speaking against injustice, demanding change, and inspiring hope.

Wee Foggy Dogs will be appearing on the IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz stage on Tuesday, August 6 from 5 - 6:30 PM, and at the Yuengling Lagerplatz stage on Friday, August 9 from 5 - 5:30 PM.

Poets For Justice's 'Back to the Beginning' showcase will take place on Sunday, August 4 at 12 PM and 3 PM at the Ice House.

(Original air-date: 7/29/24)