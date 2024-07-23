© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

An Animal that Loves to Sing and Storytelling Through Song with Fiona Gillespie and Sloan Wainwright | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 23, 2024 at 11:01 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by talking with Fiona Gillespie of The Chivalrous Crickets, a band creating a rich mix of traditional English, Celtic, and American folk, and early Baroque music. Fiona discusses the origin of the band's name, how they're planning their set list for their upcoming Musikfest performance, and what the band is up to leading up to the festival.

Then, Kate Scuffle is joined by Sloan Wainwright, a renowned songwriter, singer, performer, teacher, and mentor bringing a mix of pop, folk, jazz and blues to her Musikfest performance. Sloan talks about her love for creating stories through her lyrics, her process of writing songs, and what the audience can expect when she takes the stage in Bethlehem.

The Chivalrous Crickets will take the IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz stage in the Sun Inn Courtyard on Tuesday, August 6 from 9 - 11 PM.

Sloan Wainwright, is also set to take the Liederplatz stage from 3 - 4 PM on Sunday, August 11 as part of Godfrey Daniels Day.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Fiona GillespieThe Chivalrous Crickets Sloan WainwrightMusikfestIBEW Local 375 Liederplatz
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content