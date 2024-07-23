An Animal that Loves to Sing and Storytelling Through Song with Fiona Gillespie and Sloan Wainwright | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by talking with Fiona Gillespie of The Chivalrous Crickets, a band creating a rich mix of traditional English, Celtic, and American folk, and early Baroque music. Fiona discusses the origin of the band's name, how they're planning their set list for their upcoming Musikfest performance, and what the band is up to leading up to the festival.

Then, Kate Scuffle is joined by Sloan Wainwright, a renowned songwriter, singer, performer, teacher, and mentor bringing a mix of pop, folk, jazz and blues to her Musikfest performance. Sloan talks about her love for creating stories through her lyrics, her process of writing songs, and what the audience can expect when she takes the stage in Bethlehem.

The Chivalrous Crickets will take the IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz stage in the Sun Inn Courtyard on Tuesday, August 6 from 9 - 11 PM.

Sloan Wainwright, is also set to take the Liederplatz stage from 3 - 4 PM on Sunday, August 11 as part of Godfrey Daniels Day.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)