On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for February is Filter-Kaffee. Frank Rothe and Mario Schönwälder from Berlin are Filter-Kaffee. They name their albums after the old way of specifying coffee filter sizes that hasn't been used in Germany since 1960. But their music is freshly brewed on analog and hybrid synthesizers, sequencers, and other sound devices.

