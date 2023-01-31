On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-02-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Filter-Kaffee

begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 100 on Manikin Records.

You will also hear new releases by Remenance on Resonant Effects Records, by Byron Metcalf and Shane Morris on Projekt Records, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (January 26 - show #1343) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.