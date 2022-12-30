Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for January, 2023

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for January is B. Ashra.

Based in Berlin, B. Ashra has been creating music that ranges from meditative ambient music to sound experiments and acid techno for 30 years. He releases other genres as Robert Templa and as Hackbert.

B. Ashra has made a name for himself in the international electronic music scene with numerous live concerts in clubs and at open air festivals. He is also active in other band projects such as Cosmic Octave Orchestra, 70db, Brain Entertainment Laboratory, Morphon, Tohil Mons and Psychotikum.