WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for January, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:59 AM EST
B_Ashra_Live2019_P1120100.jpg

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for January is B. Ashra.

Based in Berlin, B. Ashra has been creating music that ranges from meditative ambient music to sound experiments and acid techno for 30 years. He releases other genres as Robert Templa and as Hackbert.

B. Ashra has made a name for himself in the international electronic music scene with numerous live concerts in clubs and at open air festivals. He is also active in other band projects such as Cosmic Octave Orchestra, 70db, Brain Entertainment Laboratory, Morphon, Tohil Mons and Psychotikum.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
