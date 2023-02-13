On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-02-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Filter-Kaffee continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 102 on Manikin Records.

You will also hear new releases by Meg Bowles on Kumatone Records, by Michael Brückner on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records, and by Bridge to Imla and Volker Lankow.

The latest show's playlist (February 9 - show #1345) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.