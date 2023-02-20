On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-02-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Filter-Kaffee concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 105 on Manikin Records.

You will also hear new releases by Max Corbacho on Silentsun, by Dave Luxton on Wayfarer Records, and by Michael Brückner on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (February 16 - show #1346) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.