Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2023

Published February 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2023.

Shows #1344 to #1347; 2-February-2023 to 23-February-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Filter-Kaffee.

Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-LightBK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - ManikinBeyond Berlin - Live at Awakenings - Groove UnlimitedBridge to Imla and Volker Lankow - Ambient Chapel - noneByron Metcalf and Shane Morris - Ancestral Resonance - ProjektDave Luxton - Music from the Firmament II - WayfarerErik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - ProjektFilter-Kaffee - 100 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 101 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 102 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 105 - ManikinMax Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - SilentsunMeg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - KumatoneMichael Brückner - Test of Time - SynGate/WaveMichael Brückner and Guests - One Hundred Million Miles Under The Stars; Revisited - SynGateMindheal - Pandemic Moods - noneRemenance - A Strange Constellation of Events - Resonant EffectsRoger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric MusicSverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary MusicVarious Artists - Third Decade - Manikin

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Galactic TravelsFilter-KaffeeFrank RotheMario SchonwalderFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
