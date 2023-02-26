Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for February, 2023.

Shows #1344 to #1347; 2-February-2023 to 23-February-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Filter-Kaffee.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-LightBK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - ManikinBeyond Berlin - Live at Awakenings - Groove UnlimitedBridge to Imla and Volker Lankow - Ambient Chapel - noneByron Metcalf and Shane Morris - Ancestral Resonance - ProjektDave Luxton - Music from the Firmament II - WayfarerErik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - ProjektFilter-Kaffee - 100 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 101 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 102 - ManikinFilter-Kaffee - 105 - ManikinMax Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - SilentsunMeg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - KumatoneMichael Brückner - Test of Time - SynGate/WaveMichael Brückner and Guests - One Hundred Million Miles Under The Stars; Revisited - SynGateMindheal - Pandemic Moods - noneRemenance - A Strange Constellation of Events - Resonant EffectsRoger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric MusicSverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary MusicVarious Artists - Third Decade - Manikin

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.