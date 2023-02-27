On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Under the Moon on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new releases by Ajna on Winter-Light Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (February 23 - show #1347) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.