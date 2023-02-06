On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-02-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Filter-Kaffee continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 101 on Manikin Records.

You will also hear new releases by Argyre Planitia on Winter-Light, by Beyond Berlin on Groove Unlimited, and by Mindheal.

The latest show's playlist (February 2 - show #1344) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.