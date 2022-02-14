Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre

-
Kate Scuffle gives listeners a Valentine with the deeply personal story of Miss You Like Hell, and welcomes director Jamie McKittrick and choreographer Samuel Antonio Reyes to talk about the casting and production rehearsals for the show's Feb. 24-27 run, a return to live, in-person productions, and more.
