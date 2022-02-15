Jamie McKittrick, Samuel Antonio Reyes and 'Miss You Like Hell' | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle gives listeners a Valentine with Miss You Like Hell, and a return to live, in-person productions with Muhlenberg College's Theatre and Dance Department. Director Jamie McKittrick and choreographer Samuel Antonio Reyes talk about the casting and production rehearsals for the upcoming Feb. 24-27 run of this performance.

Taking the stage at the Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre, /Miss You Like Hell tells the deeply personal story of a mother and daughter reconnecting on a cross-country road trip which examines the themes of illegal immigration, love, and dedication.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)