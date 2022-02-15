© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Jamie McKittrick, Samuel Antonio Reyes and 'Miss You Like Hell' | LV Arts Salon

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
Jamie McKittrick (upper right) and Samuel Antonio Reyes (lower right)
/

Kate Scuffle gives listeners a Valentine with Miss You Like Hell, and a return to live, in-person productions with Muhlenberg College's Theatre and Dance Department. Director Jamie McKittrick and choreographer Samuel Antonio Reyes talk about the casting and production rehearsals for the upcoming Feb. 24-27 run of this performance.

Taking the stage at the Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre, /Miss You Like Hell tells the deeply personal story of a mother and daughter reconnecting on a cross-country road trip which examines the themes of illegal immigration, love, and dedication.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)

Jamie McKittrick Samuel Antonio Reyes Miss You Like Hell Muhlenberg Department of Theatre and Dance live performance Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre road trip illegal immigration love
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
