-
How Do We Protect the Lehigh River?: State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo | The El-Chaar ChroniclesKaren El-Chaar welcomes State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo from American Rivers for a discussion on how to protect Lehigh River, one of the nation's most endangered waterways according to a new report.
-
How Do We Protect the Lehigh River?: State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo | The El-Chaar ChroniclesKaren El-Chaar welcomes State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo from American Rivers for a discussion on how to protect Lehigh River, one of the nation's most endangered waterways according to a new report.