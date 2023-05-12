How Do We Protect the Lehigh River?: State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo | The El-Chaar Chronicles

The Lehigh River is one of the most endangered waterways in the country, according to a new report from the environmental organization American Rivers.

On this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh County State Rep. Josh Siegel (D-22nd) and Lia Mastropolo, Director, Clean Water Supply for American Rivers for a conversation about the report, how rivers like the Lehigh are designated as endangered, threats to the waterway, possible actions the state government can take, and more.

See the list of most endangered rivers here.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)