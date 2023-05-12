© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
el chaar 3k (1).png
The El-Chaar Chronicles

How Do We Protect the Lehigh River?: State Rep. Josh Siegel and Lia Mastropolo | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
ECC5-11.jpg

The Lehigh River is one of the most endangered waterways in the country, according to a new report from the environmental organization American Rivers.

On this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh County State Rep. Josh Siegel (D-22nd) and Lia Mastropolo, Director, Clean Water Supply for American Rivers for a conversation about the report, how rivers like the Lehigh are designated as endangered, threats to the waterway, possible actions the state government can take, and more.

See the list of most endangered rivers here.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Lia MastropoloJosh SiegelLehigh Riverendangered waterwayConservationAmerican Riverspollutionpollution preventionDevelopment
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content