Are We Alone? Researching UFOs and UAPs with Francis Ridge | The El-Chaar Chronicles

This episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles is "out of this world." Karen El-Chaar explores the world of UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena with her guest Francis Ridge, a veteran UFO researcher, investigator with the National Investigations Committee On Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), and director of the Multiple Anomaly Detection & Automated Recording (MADAR) program.

Francis talks about how he got into the study of UFOs, the work of NICAP and the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), how MADAR works, memorable phenomena and reports, and how investigations are conducted.

(Original air-date: 4/13/23)