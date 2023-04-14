© 2023
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Are We Alone? Researching UFOs and UAPs with Francis Ridge | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Francis Ridge
Facebook

This episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles is "out of this world." Karen El-Chaar explores the world of UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena with her guest Francis Ridge, a veteran UFO researcher, investigator with the National Investigations Committee On Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), and director of the Multiple Anomaly Detection & Automated Recording (MADAR) program.

Francis talks about how he got into the study of UFOs, the work of NICAP and the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), how MADAR works, memorable phenomena and reports, and how investigations are conducted.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/13/23)

Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
