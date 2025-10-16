"Our Own Individual Identities" with Gianna and Tianna Tout-Puissant | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh Breslin is joined by Tianna and Gianna Tout-Puissant, twins who are attending Harvard University. They share how being twins has impacted their relationships and times they've been compared to each other.

Tianna and Gianna explore the idea of twin telepathy and their different experiences with academic stress and burnout, and emphasize the importance of surrounding yourself with positive people.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/16/25)

