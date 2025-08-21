© 2025
Putting the User at the Core with Priya Francis | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma welcome Priya Francis, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sorcea, a company working to build a better user experience for online users. Priya talks about the experience of co-founding the company as a sophomore in college and the challenges they've overcome.

Priya also talks about the correlation between self confidence and mental health and how the state of your skin can play a large role. She discusses their work to make the process of finding the right skincare products less stressful.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/21/25)

Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
