Putting the User at the Core with Priya Francis | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma welcome Priya Francis, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sorcea, a company working to build a better user experience for online users. Priya talks about the experience of co-founding the company as a sophomore in college and the challenges they've overcome.

Priya also talks about the correlation between self confidence and mental health and how the state of your skin can play a large role. She discusses their work to make the process of finding the right skincare products less stressful.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/21/25)

