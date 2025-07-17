© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
WDIY Headlines
YANA LV logo
YANA LV

"People Just Process Differently" with Lisa Lewis | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma is joined by Lisa Lewis, founder of MindMosaic Inclusive HR, to talk about how companies and organizations can implement better accommodations for all neurotypes. Lisa shares how her company is different from other HR companies.

Lisa also shares how her diagnoses have impacted her work and how she's learned to adapt, and emphasizes her belief that just because someone doesn't do something typically doesn't mean they did it wrong.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/17/25)

Tags
YANA LV Lisa LewisMindMosaic Inclusive HRworkplaceneurodivergence
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
Related Content