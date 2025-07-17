"People Just Process Differently" with Lisa Lewis | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma is joined by Lisa Lewis, founder of MindMosaic Inclusive HR, to talk about how companies and organizations can implement better accommodations for all neurotypes. Lisa shares how her company is different from other HR companies.

Lisa also shares how her diagnoses have impacted her work and how she's learned to adapt, and emphasizes her belief that just because someone doesn't do something typically doesn't mean they did it wrong.

