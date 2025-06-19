© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
YANA LV logo
YANA LV

"People Want their Leaders to Be Vulnerable" with Rep. Mike Schlossberg | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma,
Brannagh Breslin
Published June 19, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-132nd speaks with the press during a celebration of the largest state funding increase for public school students in Pennsylvania history on June 30, 2021.
Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-132nd speaks with the press during a celebration of the largest state funding increase for public school students in Pennsylvania history on June 30, 2021.

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma and Brannagh Breslin talk with State Representative Mike Schlossberg about advocating for mental health in politics. He shares the moment he decided to speak out about his experience with mental illness and how that's impacted his career.

Representative Schlossberg discusses the value of being a leader that people can relate to and tells stories of times he realized his advocacy had an effect. He also talks about the mental health culture he'd like to see in government and politics.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/19/25)

Tags
YANA LV Rep. Mike SchlossbergMental HealthPoliticsState government
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
See stories by Brannagh Breslin
Related Content