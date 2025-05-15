Discussing What Affects Us Directly with George Wacker | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma is joined by George Wacker of Lehigh Valley With Love Media to explore his journey into running his own local media company and their fun coverage of local topics and serious discussions about important topics.

George talks about LV With Love's conversations about mental health and his belief that these discussions are vital to making these topics less awkward. He shares his experience managing burnout and highlights the value of humor in coping with tough times.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/15/25)