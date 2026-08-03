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WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Sun Bus

By Neil Hever
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Sunbus
Egan Miller and Erik Santana of Sun Bus talk with WDIY’s Carlos Benjamin and perform songs live in the studio ahead of their Musikfest appearance.

WDIY host Carlos Benjamin talks with Egan Miller and Erik Santana of Bethlehem surf rock band Sun Bus ahead of their Musikfest 2026 appearance.

Miller and Santana discuss the musical journey that led them to form Sun Bus, share new recordings and perform songs from the band’s catalog live in the WDIY studios.

Sun Bus began in the winter of 2020 as a collaboration between the two multi-instrumentalists, drawing inspiration from surf rock, psychedelic and garage rock, retro exotica and 1960s pop.

Sun Bus’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:

8/3 | Bacardi Plaza Tropical | 9:30–11 pm

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/2/2026)

Tags
WDIY Studio Sessions MusikfestArtsQuestLiveInterviewSun Bus
Neil Hever
Neil is WDIY's Operations Director. He is also the co-host of the weekly music program, Hidden Charms.
See stories by Neil Hever
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