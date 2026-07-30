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Waterfront Blue Talks New Recordings Ahead of Musikfest 2026

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT
Waterfront Blue
Waterfront Blue

Brenda K. Lee and Tom Schnabel of Waterfront Blue talk with WDIY Operations Director Neil Hever ahead of the band’s Musikfest 2026 appearance. They discuss Waterfront Blue’s live repertoire and new recordings, including the song “Seven Seas.”

Waterfront Blue’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:

8/8 | Jazz Cabaret Stage at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks | 3–4 pm

Admission is free.

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival’s website.

(Original air-date: 7/28/2026)
Tags
ArtsQuestMusikfest
Neil Hever
Neil is WDIY's Operations Director. He is also the co-host of the weekly music program, Hidden Charms.
See stories by Neil Hever