Waterfront Blue Talks New Recordings Ahead of Musikfest 2026

Brenda K. Lee and Tom Schnabel of Waterfront Blue talk with WDIY Operations Director Neil Hever ahead of the band’s Musikfest 2026 appearance. They discuss Waterfront Blue’s live repertoire and new recordings, including the song “Seven Seas.”

Waterfront Blue’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:

8/8 | Jazz Cabaret Stage at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks | 3–4 pm

Admission is free.

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival’s website.

(Original air-date: 7/28/2026)

