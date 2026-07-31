Sean Marshall Talks ‘Golden’ Ahead of His Musikfest Debut
Operations Director Neil Hever speaks by phone with singer-songwriter Sean Marshall ahead of Marshall’s first appearance at Musikfest.
Marshall discusses his musical journey and his current album, Golden. The seven-track album was released in January 2026.
Sean Marshall & Cardinal Heart’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:
8/2 | Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks | 6–7 pm
More information about Musikfest is available at the festival’s website.
(Original air-date: 7/31/2026)