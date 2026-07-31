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Sean Marshall Talks ‘Golden’ Ahead of His Musikfest Debut

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
ArtsQuest
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Sean Marshall
Sean Marshall & Cardinal Heart will perform at Musikfest from 6–7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks.

Operations Director Neil Hever speaks by phone with singer-songwriter Sean Marshall ahead of Marshall’s first appearance at Musikfest.

Marshall discusses his musical journey and his current album, Golden. The seven-track album was released in January 2026.

Sean Marshall & Cardinal Heart’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:

8/2 | Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks | 6–7 pm

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival’s website.

(Original air-date: 7/31/2026)
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WDIY Headlines InterviewMusikfestArtsQuestLive
Neil Hever
Neil is WDIY's Operations Director. He is also the co-host of the weekly music program, Hidden Charms.
See stories by Neil Hever
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