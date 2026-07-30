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WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Cathy Ritter

By Shamus McGroggan
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
Cathy Ritter (left) with WDIY's Shamus McGroggan (right) at the WDIY
Cathy Ritter (left) with WDIY's Shamus McGroggan (right) at the WDIY studios.

Singer-songwriter Cathy Ritter talks with WDIY's Shamus McGroggan ahead of her Musikfest 2026 appearances, and performs songs live in the studio.

Ritter, who was raised in the Lehigh Valley, has since relocated to Savannah, Georgia. Her return to Musikfest is also a sort of homecoming for the artist.

Ritter's performances during Musikfest 2026 are listed below:

  • 8/1 | Zinzenplatz | 4:30 pm (full band)
  • 8/1 | Lagerplatz | 8 pm (solo)
  • 8/2 | Liederplatz | 4 pm (solo)

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/30/2026)

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WDIY Studio Sessions MusikfestArtsQuestCathy RitterLiveInterview
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, marketing, and online presence. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
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