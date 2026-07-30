WDIY Studio Session: Cathy Ritter

Singer-songwriter Cathy Ritter talks with WDIY's Shamus McGroggan ahead of her Musikfest 2026 appearances, and performs songs live in the studio.

Ritter, who was raised in the Lehigh Valley, has since relocated to Savannah, Georgia. Her return to Musikfest is also a sort of homecoming for the artist.

Ritter's performances during Musikfest 2026 are listed below:



8/1 | Zinzenplatz | 4:30 pm (full band)

8/1 | Lagerplatz | 8 pm (solo)

8/2 | Liederplatz | 4 pm (solo)

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/30/2026)