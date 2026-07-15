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Jerry Douglas Talks Dobro Ahead of State Theatre Show with Alison Krauss & Union Station

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
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Norm Williams speaks with renowned Dobro and lap steel guitar player Jerry Douglas ahead of his performance with Alison Krauss & Union Station at the State Theatre in Easton.

A 14-time Grammy winner, Douglas has played on more than 1,600 albums throughout his career and has worked with artists including Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Paul Simon, Molly Tuttle and many more. A longtime member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, Douglas was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

Douglas talks with Norm about what first drew him to the Dobro while growing up in northeastern Ohio. He recalls hearing Josh Graves play with Flatt and Scruggs and how the sound of the instrument immediately captured his attention.

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, with special guest Theo Lawrence, will perform at the State Theatre in Easton at 7:30 PM on Monday, July 20.

(Original air-date: 7/15/2026)
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WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewJerry DouglasState Theatre
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
See stories by Norm Williams
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