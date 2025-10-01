WDIY Studio Session: Beppe Gambetta (2025)

Italian flatpicking guitarist Beppe Gambetta returns to the WDIY studios for a live interview and performance.

Gambetta has two upcoming shows in the region. First, he performs at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem with opening artist Rhys Shad on Friday, October 3. Next, he will hold a guitar workshop and then perform at the 2nd New Jersey Guitar Summit with Tony McManus and Jefferson Hamer on Saturday, October 4.

(Original air-date: 9/28/2025)