Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.
WDIY Studio Session: Beppe Gambetta (2025)

By Carlos Benjamin
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:30 PM EDT
Beppe Gambetta performs live in the WDIY on-air studio.
Beppe Gambetta performs live in the WDIY on-air studio.
The Blend host Carlos Benjamin (left) with Beppe Gambetta (right) in the WDIY on-air studio.
The Blend host Carlos Benjamin (left) with Beppe Gambetta (right) in the WDIY on-air studio.

Italian flatpicking guitarist Beppe Gambetta returns to the WDIY studios for a live interview and performance.

Gambetta has two upcoming shows in the region. First, he performs at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem with opening artist Rhys Shad on Friday, October 3. Next, he will hold a guitar workshop and then perform at the 2nd New Jersey Guitar Summit with Tony McManus and Jefferson Hamer on Saturday, October 4.

(Original air-date: 9/28/2025)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
