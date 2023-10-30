WDIY Studio Session: The Youngers (2023)
1 of 5 — IMG_4947.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
Carlos Benjamin welcomes 4-piece Reading alt-country band The Youngers to the studio for a live performance and interview. The band discuss their latest album, Nashville Again, which hit #1 on the alt-country charts; their upcoming performance at Godfrey Daniels; and more.
(Original air-date: 10/27/2023)