StudioSessions.png
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: John Train

By Keith Kelleher
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
Jon Houlon and Mike (Slo-mo) Brenner from Philadelphia-based country-folk-roots band John Train stop by WDIY for a live stripped-down performance and interview with host Keith Kelleher.

Jon and Mike will perform as a duo at Sellersville Theater on May 5, opening for British rocker Graham Parker. Information and tickets are avaialbe at the Sellersville Theater website.

(Original air-date: 4/12/2023)

WDIY Studio Sessions John TrainSellersville TheaterCountryLiveInterview
Keith Kelleher
Keith Kelleher has hosted the Blend on Wednesdays since July of 2005. He started volunteering at WDIY in 2002 and has assisted with the Live From Godfrey Daniel's program and filled in for Friday Night Late Night and Good Clean Fun. Keith started his radio career at WLVR at Lehigh University as part of the community staff doing an evening Jazz program in the early to mid 80's. Keith also was the Music Director at WNCC at NCACC during that time and left to continue his studies at Temple University in Philadelphia where he did a stint at the well known 'Point' of Jazz WRTI in 1984-85.
