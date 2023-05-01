WDIY Studio Session: John Train
1 of 3 — IMG_2831.JPG
John Train with WDIY's Keith Kelleher.
John Train with WDIY's Keith Kelleher.
John Train with WDIY's Keith Kelleher.
Jon Houlon and Mike (Slo-mo) Brenner from Philadelphia-based country-folk-roots band John Train stop by WDIY for a live stripped-down performance and interview with host Keith Kelleher.
Jon and Mike will perform as a duo at Sellersville Theater on May 5, opening for British rocker Graham Parker. Information and tickets are avaialbe at the Sellersville Theater website.
(Original air-date: 4/12/2023)