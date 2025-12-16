© 2025
"We Don't Get to these Roles on Our Own" with Members 1st's Mike Wilson | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Mike Wilson, President and CEO of Members 1st Federal Credit Union, about how his diverse career guided him to executive leadership at one of the state's most successful credit unions.

Mike shares his belief in servant leadership and community-based philanthropy, and explains why taking care of the company's employees is always the first step to success.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/16/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
