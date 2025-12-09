"Understanding How Things Click" with LVIA's Tom Stoudt | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford explores the innovation taking place at Lehigh Valley International Airport with Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. Tom shares his path to aviation and how his willingness to be involved in any way put him on a path to leadership.

Tom talks about the recent records LVIA has set in passenger traffic and air cargo and shares how the team and airport are constantly evolving to meet growing demands.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/9/25)

