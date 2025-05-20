"Pull Up a Chair and Don't Waste That Seat" with Kassie Hilgert | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Kassie Hilgert, CEO of ArtsQuest, about her experience with the organization, spanning all the way back to a time when it all sounded like a crazy vision. She shares her vision for ArtsQuest and its inspiring story as something that revitalized Bethlehem when the city needed it most.

Kassie shares some of the biggest leadership lessons she's learned in her ten years as CEO. She emphasizes the importance of pulling up a chair at the table and asking people to move over.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/20/25)

